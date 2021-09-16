Left Menu

FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

Earlier this week, two top FDA vaccine regulators joined a group of international scientists in rejecting boosters now for otherwise healthy individuals, citing the strong continuing protection against severe disease.Dr. Anna Durbin of Johns Hopkins School of Public Health said its important to understand the FDAs decision simply is whether an extra dose is safe and does what it promises raise immunity levels.If the FDA decides the extra shot does those two things, then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will debate who should get another dose.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 00:23 IST
FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there's enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its advisory panel will consider. The agency struck a decidedly neutral tone on the rationale for boosters — an unusual and careful approach that's all the more striking after President Joe Biden and his top health advisers trumpeted a booster campaign they hoped to begin next week.

Pfizer's argument: While protection against severe disease is holding strong in the U.S., immunity against milder infection wanes somewhere around six to eight months after the second dose. The company gave an extra dose to 306 people at that point and recorded levels of virus-fighting antibodies threefold higher than after the earlier shots.

More important, Pfizer said, those antibodies appear strong enough to handle the extra-contagious delta variant that is surging around the country.

To bolster its case, Pfizer pointed the FDA to data from Israel, which began offering boosters over the summer. That study tracked about 1 million people 60 and older and found those who got the extra shot were far less likely to become infected soon afterward. In the documents posted by the FDA, Pfizer said that translates to "roughly 95% effectiveness" when delta was spreading, comparable to the protection seen shortly after the vaccine's rollout earlier in the year.

The FDA's reviewers, however, suggested they would mainly look to research on how the vaccines are working among Americans, saying that "may most accurately represent vaccine effectiveness in the U.S. population." Overall, the data show that the Pfizer and other U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines "still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States," the agency said, summarizing the evidence.

The FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its independent advisory panel. But if the agency overrules its own experts, that could stoke public confusion. Earlier this week, two top FDA vaccine regulators joined a group of international scientists in rejecting boosters now for otherwise healthy individuals, citing the strong continuing protection against severe disease.

Dr. Anna Durbin of Johns Hopkins School of Public Health said it's important to understand the FDA's decision simply is whether an extra dose is safe and does what it promises — raise immunity levels.

If the FDA decides the extra shot does those two things, then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will debate who should get another dose. The CDC has signaled it is considering a booster for certain people — such as older adults, nursing home residents and front-line health workers — rather than the general population.

The broader issue: ''What really is going to control the delta variant is vaccinating the unvaccinated, not boosters," Durbin said. More than one-third of Americans who are eligible for the shots aren't yet fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

The U.S. already offers an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people with severely weakened immune systems. For the average person, what's the evidence that immunity is waning? The CDC says real-world data show protection against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths is holding strong. But in one recent study, protection against infection slipped as the delta variant hit: It was 91% in the spring but 78% in June and July. The CDC also has seen a hint that for people 75 and older, protection against hospitalizations slightly declined in the summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021