Left Menu

Ladakh reports 8 new Covid cases

Ladakh recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,616, while the active cases in the union territory has gone up to 36, officials said.Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.Four patients of COVID-19 were discharged after recovery from hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of those discharged to 20,375, which accounts for 98.8 per cent recoveries, they said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 16-09-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 00:39 IST
Ladakh reports 8 new Covid cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,616, while the active cases in the union territory has gone up to 36, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Four patients of COVID-19 were discharged after recovery from hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of those discharged to 20,375, which accounts for 98.8 per cent recoveries, they said. A total of 1,526 sample reports in Ladakh, including 530 from Leh and 996 from Kargil, were found negative, the officials said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Thursday. Four patients were discharged from Leh, they said.

With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has gone up to 36, including 34 in Leh and two in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021