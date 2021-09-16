Ladakh reports 8 new Covid cases

Ladakh recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,616, while the active cases in the union territory has gone up to 36, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Four patients of COVID-19 were discharged after recovery from hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of those discharged to 20,375, which accounts for 98.8 per cent recoveries, they said. A total of 1,526 sample reports in Ladakh, including 530 from Leh and 996 from Kargil, were found negative, the officials said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Thursday. Four patients were discharged from Leh, they said.

With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has gone up to 36, including 34 in Leh and two in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)