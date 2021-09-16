Assam reports more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases

Assam reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases on Wednesday as 706 patients recuperated from the disease while 444 new infections pushed the tally to 5,96,606, the National Health Mission said. However, the recovery rate marginally declined to 98.13 per cent from 98.08 per cent on Tuesday . A total of 5,85,435 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far. Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 94, followed by Golaghat (46), Jorhat (35), and Sivasagar (32). Assam at present has 4,049 active cases. Eight more COVID-19 patients died during the day increasing the death toll to 5,775. Two deaths were reported from Tinsukia district and one each from Bishwanath, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, and Sivasagar.

The current death rate is 0.97 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. The new cases were detected out of 61,642 tests, lower than 70,893 tests conducted on Tuesday, with the daily positivity rate at 0.72 per cent.

So far, 2,27,54,718 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. The total number of people vaccinated during the day was 1,05,611, lower than the previous day's 2,15,460.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has set a target of vaccinating eight lakh people during the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on September 17 which is incidentally the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners of all districts and directed them to vaccinate maximum people before the forthcoming festive season, an official release said. A total of 9.75 lakh people were inoculated in the first mega vaccination drive held in the state from June 21 to 23 and those people are now eligible for receiving their second dose, Sarma pointed out. He also stressed the importance of covering those areas where the rate of vaccination is low. PTI DG MM MM

