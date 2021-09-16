Left Menu

More scientific data required on mixing of COVID-19 vaccine doses: Secretary Department of Biotechnology

Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India Dr Renu Swarup said that Drugs Controller General of India has given permission to Christian Medical College, Vellore to start a trial on the mixing of COVID-19 vaccines while adding that there is a need of more scientific data to get more clarity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 09:20 IST
More scientific data required on mixing of COVID-19 vaccine doses: Secretary Department of Biotechnology
Secretary of Department of Biotechnology Dr Renu Swarup (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India Dr Renu Swarup said that Drugs Controller General of India has given permission to Christian Medical College, Vellore to start a trial on the mixing of COVID-19 vaccines while adding that there is a need of more scientific data to get more clarity.

The next vaccines that are in pipeline are Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Biological E Corbevax, said Dr Renu in an interview with ANI. "DCGI has given permission to CMC Vellore to start a trial on the mixing of vaccines. A couple of such studies have been initiated. We need more scientific data to get more clarity," said Dr Renu.

"Biological E is very advanced in its trials. Parallelly their vaccine manufacturing is underway. When the vaccine will actually roll out depends on a number of things. We're confident it'll be good as so far it has shown very interesting results," further said, Dr Renu. India's COVID-19 cumulative vaccination coverage crossed a milestone of 76 crores on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health informed.

The government targets to fully vaccinate all adults till the end of this year. India began vaccination administration with two vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021