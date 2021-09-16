Left Menu

COVID-19: Special vaccination camp at Valsad in Guj for Maha workers on Sep 17

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 12:12 IST
COVID-19: Special vaccination camp at Valsad in Guj for Maha workers on Sep 17
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special COVID-19 vaccination camp has been organized on Friday in the neighboring Valsad district of Gujarat for laborers traveling there for work from here in Maharashtra, Palghar Collector Dr. Manik Gursal said on Thursday.

He said many people go to Valsad daily for work from villages located along the border in Palghar and are unable to spare time to get inoculated.

A special mass vaccination drive is being organized on Friday in industrial and other establishments of Valsad district, he said.

Valsad's collector is making arrangements for the vaccination of these workers, Gursal said.

He said a total of 14,38,599 people have been vaccinated so far in Palghar district and out of them, 3,48,896 have got both the jabs, while 10,89,703 people had received the first dose.

The collector also said that at various inoculation centers in Palghar, special counters have been set up for pregnant women, lactating mothers, as well as disabled and transgender people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021