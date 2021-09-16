Left Menu

Senior nursing officers deputed in private health facilities for COVID-19 to be repatriated

The Delhi government has directed that all senior nursing officers, who were posted in private hospitals for monitoring COVID-19 patients, be sent back to their parent hospitals.The competent authority is pleased to repatriate all senior Nursing Officers...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:11 IST
Senior nursing officers deputed in private health facilities for COVID-19 to be repatriated
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has directed that all senior nursing officers, who were posted in private hospitals for monitoring COVID-19 patients, be sent back to their parent hospitals.

''The competent authority is pleased to repatriate all senior Nursing Officers... who were posted as Nodal Officer in various private health care facilities from Delhi Govt. Hospitals to monitor management of COVID-19 patients along with monitoring the Covid vaccination... to their parent hospitals,'' the order that was issued last week said.

The order also said that if any substitute of the senior nursing officers were deployed by the parent hospital, they should be relived and repatriated, it added.

The second wave of the pandemic swept through the city in April-May.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3. But cases started declining around mid-May and currently the positivity rate is below one per cent.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021