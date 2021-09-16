Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Yoga Demonstration cum AYUSH Exhibition

As part of the Union Government's special public outreach programme, Union Minister of AYUSH and Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal today visit to Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir where he carried out multiple activities having wider public significance.

At the outset, the Minister inaugurated the Yoga Demonstration cum AYUSH Exhibition wherein young athletes showcased their yoga skills. He also inspects the stalls that were installed by the department of AYUSH and were depicting different practices and medical procedures. The stalls inspected by the Minister include NCD Screening Clinic, Hijama/Cupping, AYUSH Intervention in COVID-19, Prakruti Mizaj Determination Clinic among others.

After inspection, Sarbananda Sonowal presided over a seminar titled "AYUSH Intervention with Special Focus on AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres for Development of Modern Kashmir". On this occasion, the Minister highlighted the significance of AYUSH medicare services and said that good public health through the intervention of innovative and traditional practices is our topmost concern. He said that happiness is the ultimate goal of every being and terms AYUSH more effective for its achievement.

The Minister further said that institutions of AYUSH are being strengthened at the grass-root level and every possible step shall be taken in this regard. He added that the Ministry is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for giving people a happy and healthy life. The minister further added that a special thrust shall be given for establishing a research lab where a scientific study on medicinal herbs shall be carried out so as to explore their benefits.

Underlining the need for Unity in Diversity for a strong nation, the Minister added that the ambitious "Azadi ka Amrut Mohatsav" initiative is a unifying factor where all sections of the society converge and excel. He said that youth takes a keen interest in Yoga as it plays a vital role in changing our life. He also advised to at least spend 05 minutes on Yoga practices as it yields quick and effective results.

Later, the Minister inaugurated a local cricket tournament titled "Big Bash Tournament Cup" at Showkat Ali Stadium that was organised by Baramulla Cricket Forum in collaboration with District Administration.

After kick-starting the tournament, the Minister applauded the young and energetic players for showing their enthusiastic participation. He terms sports as a viable platform for channelising the potential of our dynamic youth besides keeping them away from wrong pursuits like drug addiction, anti-social activities etc.

While emphasizing upon the youth to come forward, the Minister said that several novel measures are being taken as part of the youth engagement programme which aims to empower our youth and direct them towards productive pursuits. He appreciates the efforts of local administration for organising such sports events and assured every support on the part of the union government.

Special Secretary to the Minister Pramod Kumar Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education J&K Vivek Bardwaj, DDC Chairperson Baramulla Safeena Beigh, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar, Director AYUSH Dr Mohan Singh, Director General Council for Research of Unani Medicine Dr Asim Ali, medical practitioners among other senior functionaries attended the seminar.

Additional Chief Secretary, Vivek Bardwaj presented the keynote address wherein he highlighted several aspects associated with health service delivery by virtue of AYUSH services. He informed the gathering that 164 health and wellness centres have been established throughout J&K in phase I and Phase II whereas 123 more centres shall be developed in the next phase.

(With Inputs from PIB)