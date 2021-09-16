Left Menu

After the DMK stormed to power in May, HR CE Minister P K Sekar Babu announced that the Annadhanam scheme would be utilised to serve food to the COVID-19 positive patients and their attendants.About 44 lakh food packets were distributed to the patients and their attendants at all the government hospitals and district headquarters hospitals in Tamil Nadu, the release informed.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:20 IST
Day-long Annadhanam scheme launched for 3 TN temples
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday launched a day-long Annadhanam scheme at three renowned temples in the state benefiting about 7,500 devotees.

The Annadhanam scheme at the famous Sri Subrahmanya Swamy temple at Tiruchendur, Mariamman temple in Samayapuram and Sri Subrahmanya Swamy temple at Thiruthani will be operated from 8 am to 10 pm. At present this scheme is being implemented at 754 temples across the State, a release from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments said.

Currently, the hill shrine of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy in Palani and the ancient Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam are implementing the day-long Annadhanam scheme.

The scheme was halted during the Coronavirus lockdown. Regular pujas and connected ceremonies were conducted by the temple priests without any let up. After the DMK stormed to power in May, HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu announced that the Annadhanam scheme would be utilised to serve food to the COVID-19 positive patients and their attendants.

“About 44 lakh food packets were distributed to the patients and their attendants at all the government hospitals and district headquarters hospitals in Tamil Nadu,” the release informed. On September 4, the HR & CE Minister announced in the Assembly that the day-long scheme will be expanded to three more temples. Accordingly, the Chief Minister inaugurated the scheme through video conference from the State Secretariat here.

Besides Babu, Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Milk and Dairy Minister S M Nasar, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Tourism and HR & CE principal secretary B Chandra Mohan, an HR & CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran were among those who participated in the function.

