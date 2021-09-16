Left Menu

Haryana achieves target of 2 cr Covid vaccinations, says state health minister

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday informed that the state has achieved the target of 2 crore Covid vaccinations.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 23:07 IST
Haryana Minister for Health Anil Vij (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday informed that the state has achieved the target of 2 crore Covid vaccinations. The state administered 1,47,92,987 first dose and 52,67,220 second dose.

Taking to his Twitter, Vij said, "Haryana achieved the target of 2 crores for Covid vaccination today with 1,47,92,987 administered first dose and 52,67,220 second dose of Vaccine. Eligible persons for vaccination above 18 years of age in Haryana are 1,90,69,418." In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 76,57,17,137 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date of which 64,51,423 were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

