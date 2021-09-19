Left Menu

Singapore reports 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 21:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Singapore's health ministry reported 1,012 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest since April last year.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

