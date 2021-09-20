Mexico adds nearly 5,000 new confirmed Covid-19 cases
Updated: 20-09-2021
Mexico reported 4,983 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 200 deaths on Sunday, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,569,677 and 271,503 fatalities.
The ministry has previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.
