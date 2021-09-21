Singapore reports 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year
21-09-2021
Singapore's health ministry reported 1,178 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since April last year.
A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
