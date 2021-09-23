Left Menu

Kolkata man dies of dengue

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 00:24 IST
A 19-year-old man from Kolkata's Behala area died of dengue, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The man, who had stayed at his maternal uncle's place at Dum Dum in the northern fringes of the city for a couple of days earlier this month, started experiencing high fever after returning to his Behala home, the official added.

He was admitted to a private hospital and was diagnosed with dengue. ''He succumbed to the disease on Tuesday despite all precautionary measures taken,'' an official of the hospital said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

