NantWorks to launch initiative to build capacity for health care in Africa

NantWorks is a multinational, California-based conglomerate that is leading the digital revolution in healthcare, technology and media through the harnessing of science, digital infrastructure, supercomputing and communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-09-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 15:56 IST

NantWorks LLC has signed a collaboration agreement with the CSIR and the SAMRC that will initiate the transfer of biologic manufacturing technology for COVID-19 and cancer vaccines, and next-generation cell-based immunotherapies. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will later today attend an announcement by Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, founder of the multinational conglomerate, NantWorks LLC, of an ambitious initiative to build capacity for advanced health care in Africa.

The initiative will entail collaboration between NantAfrica, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI), the Universities of Cape Town, Witwatersrand, Stellenbosch and KwaZulu-Natal.



NantWorks LLC has signed a collaboration agreement with the CSIR and the SAMRC that will initiate the transfer of biologic manufacturing technology for COVID-19 and cancer vaccines, and next-generation cell-based immunotherapies.

This will enable the rapid clinical development of next-generation vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer at centres of excellence across the country.

Dr Soon-Shiong will make the announcement during a virtual engagement with the media that will be streamed live at 17h00.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

