BRIEF-CDC Statement On ACIP Booster Recommendations

* CDC STATEMENT ON ACIP BOOSTER RECOMMENDATIONS

* CDC SAYS CDC DIRECTOR ENDORSED ACIP RECOMMENDATION FOR BOOSTER SHOT OF PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE IN CERTAIN POPULATIONS * CDC RECOMMENDS PEOPLE 65 YEARS AND OLDER&RESIDENTS IN LONG-TERM CARE SETTINGS SHOULD RECEIVE BOOSTER SHOT AT LEAST 6 MONTHS AFTER THEIR PRIMARY SERIES

* CDC- RECOMMENDS PEOPLE AGED 50–64 YEARS WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS SHOULD RECEIVE BOOSTER SHOT OF PFIZER-BIONTECH'S COVID-19 VACCINE AT LEAST 6 MONTHS AFTER THEIR PFIZER-BIONTECH PRIMARY SERIES * CDC- RECOMMENDS PEOPLE AGED 18–49 YEARS WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS MAY RECEIVE BOOSTER SHOT OF PFIZER-BIONTECH'S COVID-19 VACCINE AT LEAST 6 MONTHS AFTER THEIR PFIZER-BIONTECH PRIMARY SERIES, BASED ON THEIR INDIVIDUAL BENEFITS AND RISKS

* CDC-RECOMMENDS PEOPLE AGED 18-64 YEARS, AT INCREASED RISK FOR COVID19 EXPOSURE&TRANSMISSION BECAUSE OF OCCUPATIONAL OR INSTITUTIONAL SETTING, MAY RECEIVE BOOSTER SHOT OF PFIZER-BIONTECH'S COVID-19 VACCINE ATLEAST 6MONTHS AFTER PRIMARY SERIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

