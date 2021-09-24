Left Menu

Over 1.87 lakh vaccinated against Covid in Delhi: Data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:48 IST
Over 1.87 lakh vaccinated against Covid in Delhi: Data
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1.87 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Friday, and over 1.02 lakh of them got the second dose, according to official data.

According to the CoWIN portal, over 1.69 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. A total of 52.81 lakh people have received both the doses.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had over 10 lakh vaccine doses -– 2.78 lakh Covaxin and 7.39 lakh Covishield -- left on Friday morning.

The bulletin said the stock can last up to five days.

There sare 1,029 vaccination centres operational in the city which can administer around 2.75 lakh doses daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021