Australia's New South Wales logs 11 deaths and 1,007 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales state logged 11 deaths and 1,007 new daily acquired coronavirus cases, government data showed on Saturday. Sixty people have died from the virus in the state this week, the highest weekly number since the pandemic began and more than the 58 deaths last week.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 25-09-2021 07:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 07:06 IST
Australia's New South Wales state logged 11 deaths and 1,007 new daily acquired coronavirus cases, government data showed on Saturday. Sixty people have died from the virus in the state this week, the highest weekly number since the pandemic began and more than the 58 deaths last week. New infections however show signs of stabilising at around 1,000 a day amid a state wide vaccination drive.

Around 85% of people over 16 years of age have had a first vaccination dose, while 58% of the population have had a double dose. Lockdown restrictions are set to ease when 70% and 80% of the adult population are vaccinated.

