Uttar Pradesh first state to administer over 10 crore COVID-19 vaccines: ACS Health

Uttar Pradesh is the first state across the country to administer over 10 crore COVID-19 vaccines to eligible beneficiaries, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:55 IST
UP ACS Health Amit Mohan Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh is the first state across the country to administer over 10 crore COVID-19 vaccines to eligible beneficiaries, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday. "Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to administer over 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to people. One crore doses were administered in the last 10 days only," he said during a virtual press conference.

Amid reports of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria in that state, the ACS said that the cases are now decreasing. "Cases of dengue, malaria are also decreasing as proper medical facility has been given," he said.

Cities like Meerut, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Firozabad among others have reported cases of dengue in the past few weeks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

