Left Menu

Macron says France will double the COVID shots it sends to poor nations - AFP

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-09-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 02:51 IST
Macron says France will double the COVID shots it sends to poor nations - AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said France would give 120 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor nations, doubling an earlier pledge, French news agency AFP reported.

"The injustice is that on other continents, clearly, vaccination is way behind. In Africa, barely 3% of the population has been vaccinated - we need to go faster," AFP cited Macron saying in a video broadcast to a concert organised by the advocacy group Global Citizen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021