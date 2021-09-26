Singapore reports 1,939 COVID-19 cases, highest since April last year
Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:32 IST
Singapore's health ministry reported 1,939 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.
A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Singapore
Advertisement