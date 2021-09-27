Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 275,446

Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 3,988 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 147 additional deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,632,800 and the death toll to 275,446.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)