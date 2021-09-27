Left Menu

China reports 35 new coronavirus cases for Sept 26 vs 29 day earlier

China reported on Monday 35 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. China reported 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 14 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported. 26, China had recorded 96,050 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

  • Country:
  • China

China reported on Monday 35 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 26, compared with 29 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Of the new infections, 13 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compared with nine local cases a day earlier.

Eleven of the new local cases were found in Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province, while two were reported in the city of Xiamen in southeastern Fujian province. China reported 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 14 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported. As of Sept. 26, China had recorded 96,050 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

