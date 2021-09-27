Left Menu

Puducherry sees steep fall in new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Sept 27 PTI The Union Territory of Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in the number of new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,26,127, according to the Department of Health.Director of the department G. Sriramulu said the number of new cases reported on Sunday was 78 and it fell to 37 today.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:16 IST
Puducherry sees steep fall in new COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in the number of new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,26,127, according to the Department of Health.

Director of the department G. Sriramulu said the number of new cases reported on Sunday was 78 and it fell to 37 today. The cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,619 samples and were spread over Puducherry (28), Karaikal (7), and Mahe (2). Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any new case today.

The Director said the active cases were 866 of which 124 were in hospitals and 742 in home isolation.

He said 72 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,23,423, No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, and fatalities remained at 1,838, He said 17.77 lakh samples have been examined so far and 15.08 lakh samples turned out to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.02 percent today while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 percent and 97.86 percent respectively.

Sriramulu said 9,76,401 doses were administered so far in the Union Territory and they included 6,82,847 first dose and 2,93,554 second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021