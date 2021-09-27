Left Menu

Puducherry reports fall in COVID-19 cases

Puducherry reported a fall in COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the Union Territory logging 37 cases, as against 78 on September 26, taking the overall tally to 1,26,127, a senior health department official said. No fresh fatalities were reported from these regions and the toll remained at 1,838, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:48 IST
Puducherry reported a fall in COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the Union Territory logging 37 cases, as against 78 on September 26, taking the overall tally to 1,26,127, a senior health department official said. With 28 cases, Puducherry accounted for most number of infections, followed by Karaikal (7) and Mahe (2). Yanam did not report any fresh case. No fresh fatalities were reported from these regions and the toll remained at 1,838, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said. He said the UT logged 37 cases today as against 78 on Sunday. Active cases stood at 866, of whom 124 were in hospitals and 742 in home isolation, he said. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 72 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number to 1,23,423. The Director said 17.77 lakh samples had been tested so far, out of which 15.08 lakh were negative. The Test Positivity Rate on Monday was 1.02 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.86 per cent respectively, he said. A total of 9,76,401 doses have been administered in the Union Territory so far, which included both the first and second shots, he said.

