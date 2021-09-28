Healing Hands Clinic's team enters Asia Book of Records for curing the longest Anal Fistula

PUNE, India, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What started as a lookout for home treatment ended as a miraculous cure for an ex-army man, whose astounding 110cm long Anal Fistula was treated by globally renowned Proctologist, Dr Ashwin Porwal and Team Healing Hands Clinic. The laudable achievement earned them a place in the Asia Book of Records, 2021. A 63yr-old Kantaram Gaikwad is a retired havildar of Bombay Engineer Group - a regiment of the corps of engineers of the Indian army. Way back in 1996, he suffered from piles and underwent some injection treatment from an unqualified person. Quite expectedly, he developed an infection and pus in the area. He kept taking antibiotics to curb the infection; however, this proved to be a temporary solution and he had to keep repeating them as and when the symptoms resurfaced. Years passed, with all efforts to get rid of the disease in vain. Surprisingly, the pain that started in the bottom was now moving into the thighs as well. Consultations with more than a dozen doctors led only to the endless search for a cure. After being brushed off as non-specific symptoms he was finally advised to undergo an MRI. The scan put to rest all doubts; Gaikwad was suffering from a Complex Intersphincteric Fistula with multiple branches on both sides of his buttocks. However, what left everyone astounded was the extension of the track into his left thigh, right up to the knee; a never before seen anomalous extension. After thoroughly searching for the right doctor, Gaikwad landed in Healing Hands Clinic, a speciality clinic for anorectal disorders. A reassuring consultation with their founder, Dr Ashwin Porwal and Team Healing Hands Clinic helped Gaikwad understand that the pus in the buttocks had taken the path of least resistance through the years. Aided by gravity, it had slowly trickled its way down into the thigh, thus forming a 110cm long Fistula track that began in the buttocks and ended just below the knee.

Having treated hundreds of such complex cases, Dr Porwal and Team HHC took the challenge of treating Gaikwad with a technique he developed over the years, DLPL, an acronym for Distal Laser Proximal Ligation. Using this innovative technique that does not weaken the anal sphincter muscles, he operated on Gaikwad, a surgery that lasted 4 hours. A year later Gaikwad stands cured, a hale and hearty 63-year-old retired man. This extraordinary feat earned Healing Hands Clinic a place in the Asia Book of Records, 2021, for treating the longest ever Anal Fistula in medical history. About Healing Hands Clinic Healing Hands Clinic is a speciality clinic that focuses on advanced medical treatment for anorectal diseases like haemorrhoids, fissures, fistula, pilonidal sinus, constipation amongst others and is spreading across the country. Currently, Healing Hands Clinic has its presence in Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Surat, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ludhiana and has plans to provide its specialised services in all major cities across India in the near future due to its recognition earned in treating complex anorectal cases. The team of doctors are well experienced and standardized policies with ultra-modern facilities ensure their primary KPI of making the patient leave the centre with bright smiles are met which is why they are heavily hailed among their patients.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636935/1883351_Asia_Book_Of_Records_for_Treating_Longest_Fistula.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)