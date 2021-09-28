Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:46 IST
COVID-19: Over 4.77 crore people vaccinated so far in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 4.77 crore people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in Madhya Pradesh so far out of the eligible population of 5.49 crore, a state health official said on Tuesday.

Among these beneficiaries, 12,03,612 people were inoculated on Monday during a mega vaccination drive in the state, he said.

Of the total 4,77,51,168 people vaccinated so far in the state, 1,46,71,751 have received both doses of vaccine, the official said.

The state has so far administered a total of 6.24 crore doses to the eligible population in the state, the official said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the efforts of health workers engaged in the vaccination program for administering over 12 lakh doses on a single day during the mega drive on Monday, a public relations department official said.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported eight new cases of COVID-19, which took the infection tally in the state to 7,92,504. No fresh death due to the infection was reported on Monday and the toll remained unchanged at 10,518, an official earlier said.

The recovery count stood at 7,81,868, leaving the state with 118 active cases, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

