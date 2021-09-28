Left Menu

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij admitted to AIIMS Delhi due to post-Covid complications

Following the post-Covid complications, Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital on Monday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:01 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij admitted to AIIMS Delhi due to post-Covid complications
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the post-Covid complications, Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital on Monday evening. Speaking to ANI, an AIIMS official said, "Anil Vij is admitted in AIIMS due to post covid complications. He is suffering from cough and congestion. He also required oxygen support."

The minister had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5 days after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'. The minister also suffered post covid complications earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021