Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij admitted to AIIMS Delhi due to post-Covid complications
Following the post-Covid complications, Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital on Monday evening.
Following the post-Covid complications, Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital on Monday evening. Speaking to ANI, an AIIMS official said, "Anil Vij is admitted in AIIMS due to post covid complications. He is suffering from cough and congestion. He also required oxygen support."
The minister had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5 days after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'. The minister also suffered post covid complications earlier. (ANI)
