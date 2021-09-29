Left Menu

Meerut reports 33 new Dengue cases

Meerut on Tuesday reported 33 new Dengue cases, informed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Akhilesh Mohan.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-09-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 10:14 IST
Meerut reports 33 new Dengue cases
Meerut Chief Medical Officer Akhilesh Mohan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meerut on Tuesday reported 33 new Dengue cases, informed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Akhilesh Mohan.

While speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Mohan said, "33 new cases of Dengue have been reported in Meerut. With this, the active cases rise to 158. There are 70 patients who are hospitalised and 88 are being treated at home. A total of 249 patients have been recovered so far. A door-to-door survey is being conducted by the health department to create awareness among the masses to combat Dengue," said Mohan.

Urging the people to remain cautious, the health department asked the masses to cooperate with the measures undertaken by the department to control Dengue and other related diseases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021