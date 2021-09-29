Left Menu

At least one long-term symptom seen in a third of COVID-19 patients -study

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:21 IST
At least one long-term symptom seen in a third of COVID-19 patients -study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than a third of COVID-19 patients have shown at least one long-term symptom three to six months after being infected by the virus, according to a study from Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research.

The most common symptoms include breathing problems, fatigue, pain and anxiety, Oxford University said on Wednesday, after investigating symptoms in over 270,000 people recovering from COVID-19.

However, the study did not provide any detailed causes of long-COVID symptoms, their severity, or how long they could last.

Also Read: Sumanta Datta new MD of Oxford University Press India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021