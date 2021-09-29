MedGenome Labs sets up biz vertical to offer genetic screening

MedGenome Labs on Wednesday said it has launched a new business vertical under the brand name Genessense.

Under Genessense, the company would offer specialised, evidence-based genetic screening tests that can be ordered online through the Genessense website or via e-commerce platforms in the future.

The company that operates one of the biggest genomic testing labs with highly specialised tests in South Asia will initially offer two tests - namely Kardiogen and Curegen under the umbrella of personal genomics.

Kardiogen would help one assess the risk of developing Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD) or heart attacks based on their genetic makeup while Curegen is a genome-based drug response test that will outline an individual's reaction to different drugs or medications.

The test will help consumers in avoiding adverse drug reactions and improving response to medications.

''With the help of these tests, it is now possible to understand who are at higher genetic risk and modify other non-genetic factors to alleviate the total risk and prevent unwanted deaths and morbidity. Also, arming doctors with such vital information based on one's genetic profile could help them make informed decisions about the treatment regimen,'' MedGenome Chief Executive Officer Vedam Ramprasad noted.

Heart diseases caused by gene mutations are rare, however, they can be fatal.

''While the awareness to identify these mutations in the patients is increasing, we also need to understand that myocardial infarction/CAD (common especially in the young) can also be strongly influenced by genes. Millions of gene variants together influence the onset of this disease and can result in death at a younger age, but it is a strong interplay with lifestyle, diet, and risk factors,'' Ramprasad said.

