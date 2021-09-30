Left Menu

COVID-19 virus case numbers surge in Australia's Victoria state

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-09-2021 08:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 08:05 IST
Victoria state in Australia has reported 1,438 new coronavirus cases — almost 500 more than the previous high set a day just earlier.

Australia's second-most populous state on Thursday also reported five more deaths from COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period. Victoria on Wednesday reported 950 new infections and a daily record of seven deaths.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the national government remains determined to end lockdowns in Australia despite the worsening situation in the Victoria's capital of Melbourne.

Frydenberg is a Melbourne resident and says the city has become despondent after spending 242 days in lockdown.

The government has said its payments to workers who have lost hours due to lockdowns will end two weeks after 80% of the people in a state or territory are fully vaccinated.

The government says 49% of Victoria's target population is fully vaccinated.

