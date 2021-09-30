Left Menu

Denmark seems to fall short of vaccination goal

Denmark seems to have failed to reach its target of 90% of people over the age of 12 having been vaccinated twice by October 1 as the latest official figures show 84.9% have gotten both shots.

The latest official figures by Danish Health Authorities show that 4,366,235 people have gotten both shots.

Those who have gotten the first shot — 4,453,321 people — represent 86.6% of those over the age of 12.

The vaccine is voluntary and free of charge in Denmark, which on Sept. 10, declared that it no longer considers COVID-19 as “a socially critical disease” because of the large number of vaccinations. All restrictions have since been removed.

The Scandinavian country has a total population of 5.8 million.

