WHO: 15 of 54 African nations at 10% vaccinated

While vaccine deliveries to African countries have increased 10-fold since June, WHO Africa immunisation official Richard Mihigo says deliveries need to more than double by the end of the year to reach the WHO target of fully vaccinating 40 per cent of the population by then.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:49 IST
  • Kenya

The World Health Organization says just 15 of Africa's 54 countries have reached the global target of fully vaccinating 10 per cent of their population by the end of this month. Half of African countries have fully vaccinated 2 per cent or less of their populations. The WHO says almost 90 per cent of high-income countries have met the 10 per cent target set by the World Health Assembly this year. While vaccine deliveries to African countries have increased 10-fold since June, WHO Africa immunisation official Richard Mihigo says deliveries need to more than double by the end of the year to reach the WHO target of fully vaccinating 40 per cent of the population by then. Mihigo says about 900 million doses are needed. He says African countries have received more than 200 million vaccine doses so far and administered over 70 per cent of them. Just 4 per cent of Africa's population of 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

