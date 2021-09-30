Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases
The country also reported two new deaths due to the coronavirus. A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. From this week, Singapore tightened some curbs such as limiting social gatherings to two people and making work from home a default.
Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:46 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Singapore's health ministry reported 2,478 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The country also reported two new deaths due to the coronavirus.
A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against the virus. From this week, Singapore tightened some curbs such as limiting social gatherings to two people and making work from home a default.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Singapore
Advertisement