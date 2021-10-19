Ukraine reports record daily high 538 coronavirus related deaths

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 538 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The previous high of 481 deaths was on April 7.

The ministry's data showed 15,579 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 2.66 million coronavirus cases and 61,348 deaths.

