Bengal reports 806 new Covid cases; 248 in Kolkata alone

West Bengal recorded just over 800 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, after registering nearly 1000 infections for a couple of days, according to the health department data.

The state reported 806 new cases on Tuesday, one more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 15,88,066, while 15 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 19,081.

The number of fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday and Saturday was 989 and 974 respectively.

Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, the Centre has asked the state government to immediately undertake a review of cases and deaths, and stressed the importance of ensuring Covid-safe festivities.

The Ministry of Health also said Kolkata has reported high quantum of average daily new cases in the week ending October 21 along with more than 25 per cent increase over the past week -- from 217 cases in the week ending October 14 to 272 cases in the week ending October 21.

Of the fresh infections on Tuesday, Kolkata accounted for 248, the maximum in the state. It also logged six of the 15 new deaths.

West Bengal recorded 811 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the discharge rate to 98.30 per cent. So far, 15,61,136 people have recovered from the disease in the state, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases now is 7,849.

Since Monday, 38,681 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state taking the total number of such examinations to 1,89,95,979.

On Tuesday, the state administered 9,93,576 vaccine doses taking the total number of people getting at least one dose of the vaccine to 7,03,51,402, a health department official said.

