Left Menu

Odisha reports below 200 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Odishas daily new COVID-19 infection figure dropped below 200 mark after a gap of nine days as the state logged 185 new cases on Monday taking the tally to 10,45,656 while two fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,379, a health department official said.The 185 new cases included 35 children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:56 IST
Odisha reports below 200 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's daily new COVID-19 infection figure dropped below the 200 mark after a gap of nine days as the state logged 185 new cases on Monday taking the tally to 10,45,656 while two fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,379, a health department official said.

The 185 new cases included 35 children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The rate of infection among children and adolescents now stands at 18.91 percent against the previous day's 16.03 percent.

The state on November 5 had reported 170 new cases. While the number of new cases on Sunday was 262, it stood at 247 on Saturday, 263 on Friday, 271 on Thursday, and 387 on Wednesday.

Of the 185 new cases, Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest 76 cases followed by 18 in Sambalpur and 14 in Cuttack. Twelve districts did not report any new cases during the last 24 hours.

As 185 people tested positive for infection out of 56,857 samples tested on Sunday, the rate of daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.32 percent. The TPR was 0.43 percent on Sunday, 0.40 percent on Saturday, 0.39 percent on Friday, 0.43 percent on Thursday, and 0.60 percent on Wednesday.

The Health and Family Welfare department informed that two patients from Khurda district including a 66-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar, succumbed to the infection taking the COVID-19 death toll to 8,379 on Monday.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

The state currently has 2,719 active cases while 10,34,505 patients have recovered from the disease, including 205 on Sunday.

Odisha has so far conducted over 2.28 crore sample tests including 56,857 on Sunday. The state's positivity rate stands at 4.56 percent.

As many as 1,35,16,227 people have been fully inoculated with both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021