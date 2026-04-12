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Odisha Man's Arrest Ties Bhubaneswar to Terror Outfit Investigation

The Odisha Crime Branch has been appointed as the lead agency to work with Delhi Police, investigating a Bhubaneswar man's suspected terror links. The 22-year-old was arrested for alleged anti-national activities. Investigations focus on his background, associates, and whether he compromised national security information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:13 IST
Odisha Man's Arrest Ties Bhubaneswar to Terror Outfit Investigation
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The Odisha Crime Branch has been named the lead agency to collaborate with Delhi Police in probing a Bhubaneswar-based man's potential connections to a terror organization, according to a senior official on Saturday. The individual, aged 22, was apprehended by a joint task force of Odisha and Delhi Police on Friday amidst allegations of anti-national conduct, the spokesperson confirmed.

SP (STF) Rabindra Nath Satpathy stated that their investigation will explore all possible angles of the case, including the suspect's social interactions, financial transactions, and professional background. Additionally, the task force will determine whether the suspect disseminated any information pertaining to national security.

The apprehension followed an analysis of social media posts by the Delhi Police's special cell, which identified ties to Odisha. Materials including a mobile phone and laptop were seized, and the accused was transported to Delhi for further inquiry after a court appearance in Bhubaneswar.

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