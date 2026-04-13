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Bhubaneswar's 78th Capital Foundation Day: A Legacy of Progress and Innovation

Bhubaneswar celebrates its 78th Capital Foundation Day, marking the city's transformation since Jawaharlal Nehru laid its foundation stone in 1948. Key figures, including Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, emphasized ongoing efforts towards sustainable development and educational opportunities while highlighting the city's improved cleanliness ranking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:00 IST
Bhubaneswar's 78th Capital Foundation Day: A Legacy of Progress and Innovation
Odisha Assembly Speaker, Bhubaneswar Mayor inaugurates photo exhibition on 78th Capital Foundation Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhubaneswar marked its 78th Capital Foundation Day on April 13, commemorating the pivotal moment in 1948 when India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, initiated the city's development, replacing Cuttack as the capital. This celebration was highlighted by a photo exhibition inauguration, attended by Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das.

During the event, Speaker Surama Padhy spoke about the state government's commitment to enhancing Bhubaneswar's appeal as a green city and ensuring a safe environment for incoming students. "Today marks a significant anniversary, and we're resolved to further develop Bhubaneswar as a nurturing hub for education," she stated in an ANI interview.

Mayor Sulochana Das extended a heartfelt greeting to Bhubaneswar's residents, urging them to focus on making the city climate resilient and sustainable. She lauded the city's progress, noting its remarkable rise from 134th to 9th place in the cleanliness index, with aspirations for a top-three ranking in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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