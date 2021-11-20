Left Menu

Coronavirus infections soar to new record in Czech Republic

PTI | Prague | Updated: 20-11-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 15:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Coronavirus infections rates in the Czech Republic hit a new record for the second time this week, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

It announced that the daily tally jumped to 22,936 on Friday, almost 500 more than the previous record set on Tuesday.

The country's infection rate has risen to 929 new cases per 1,00,000 residents over the past seven days.

In a worrying sign, 110 people died on Thursday, the ministry said, with the daily death toll surpassing 100 for the first time since April.

The government has approved new restrictions to tackle the surge, targeting the unvaccinated in an effort to increase a vaccination rate that is below the European Union average.

Starting Monday, most unvaccinated people will no longer be allowed to show negative coronavirus tests in order to attend public events, go to bars and restaurants, visit hairdressers, museums and similar facilities or use hotels.

Only people who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 will remain eligible.

Overall, the nation of 10.7 million has registered almost 2 million cases with 32,005 deaths.

