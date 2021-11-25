Left Menu

-French regulator: COVID vaccine boosters should be for all aged 18 and over

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:33 IST
-French regulator: COVID vaccine boosters should be for all aged 18 and over
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator recommended on Thursday that all French adults aged 18 and over get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, as the country battles against a fifth wave of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021