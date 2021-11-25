-French regulator: COVID vaccine boosters should be for all aged 18 and over
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:33 IST
- Country:
- France
France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator recommended on Thursday that all French adults aged 18 and over get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, as the country battles against a fifth wave of the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement