Celebrating Statehood: Amit Shah Honors Northeast India's Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura as they celebrated their Statehood Day.

Through a series of posts on the social platform X, Shah highlighted the cultural richness and significant contributions made by these three northeastern states to the nation.

Manipur's vibrant culture and achievements were lauded, while Meghalaya was praised for its biodiversity and cultural diversity. Tripura's development and role in India's growth were acknowledged, with hopes expressed for continued progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

(With inputs from agencies.)