Left Menu

Celebrating Statehood: Amit Shah Honors Northeast India's Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Statehood Day, celebrating their cultural richness and contributions to India. He expressed pride in the progress and development of these northeastern states and acknowledged their role in the nation’s growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:14 IST
Celebrating Statehood: Amit Shah Honors Northeast India's Progress
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura as they celebrated their Statehood Day.

Through a series of posts on the social platform X, Shah highlighted the cultural richness and significant contributions made by these three northeastern states to the nation.

Manipur's vibrant culture and achievements were lauded, while Meghalaya was praised for its biodiversity and cultural diversity. Tripura's development and role in India's growth were acknowledged, with hopes expressed for continued progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026