NHAI and Konkan Railway Join Forces for Infrastructure Advancements
State-owned NHAI and Konkan Railway have signed an agreement to enhance integrated infrastructure development. The collaboration focuses on planning and executing joint ventures in road and rail infrastructure, aiming to increase efficiency and safety in challenging terrains. The partnership will also involve advanced technological solutions for improved project management.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) have entered into a partnership to bolster infrastructure integration. Announced on Wednesday, this collaboration aims to optimize road and rail infrastructure in complex regions, promising improved efficiency, safety, and economic benefits.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focuses on several key areas, including the coordinated development of highways and railways, especially in creating multi-modal logistics parks and inter-modal hubs. The plan supports building integrated structures like rail-cum-road bridges and developing joint utility corridors where suitable.
This agreement allows NHAI to leverage KRCL's experience in challenging terrains through expertise in design and safety audits. Moreover, both entities will adopt digital technologies to enhance project monitoring and operational efficiencies, alongside a commitment to employee training and data sharing for better management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
