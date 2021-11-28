Left Menu

Denmark suspects first 2 cases of Omicron coronavirus variant, minister says

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 28-11-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 02:58 IST
Denmark has likely found the new Omicron coronavirus variant in two people who arrived from South Africa, the country's health ministry said on Saturday. "The (health) authorities have a reasonable suspicion that we have the first two cases of the new Omicron variant in Denmark," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement.

The cases can only be confirmed when the genome sequencing has been completed within a few days, the ministry said. Omicron was first detected in South Africa this week, leading countries around the globe to impose travel restrictions on the African nation and several others in the region.

