Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads

Britain is set to unveil new guidance on speeding up and extending the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots on Monday, a junior health minister said, adding he was braced for more cases of the variant of concern Omicron. I hope it will come, hopefully later today," Edward Argar told Sky News, adding he did not know their decision.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 12:52 IST
Britain is set to unveil new guidance on speeding up and extending the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots on Monday, a junior health minister said, adding he was braced for more cases of the variant of concern Omicron. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has been asked to look at boosters for under-40s as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters.

"We're awaiting that advice. I hope it will come, hopefully later today," Edward Argar told Sky News, adding he did not know their decision. "I don't think it's been formally delivered but we'd expect that within the coming hours."

