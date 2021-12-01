Palghar stands first in Maha for providing work to tribals under MGNREGS

Left Menu

At least 59,770 families have been provided work for a total of 16,46,211 man-days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme MGNREGS, district collector Manik Gursal said. In 2020-2021, the district was placed third in the state for achieving 177 per cent of the target and generating 49,72,811 man-days of work despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-12-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 15:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Palghar district has bagged the first place in Maharashtra for providing employment to tribals under the MGNREGS in 2021-22, an official said on Wednesday. At least 59,770 families have been provided work for a total of 16,46,211 man-days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), district collector Manik Gursal said. In 2020-2021, the district was placed third in the state for achieving 177 per cent of the target and generating 49,72,811 man-days of work despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. As of Tuesday (November 30), a total of 27,244 labourers were employed in 877 works, while there were 8,856 works in the offing, which have a capacity to generate 16,48,574 man-days of work, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

