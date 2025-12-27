Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has launched a comprehensive re-verification process of land ownership and compensation claims for the Frontier Highway project, specifically the Lada-Sarli stretch. This decision follows significant irregularities identified by a fact-finding panel, officials from the land management department announced on Saturday.

Committees have been formed to meticulously re-examine land parcels within the established Right of Way. Findings will be compared to previously awarded compensations in an effort to uncover discrepancies. Detailed statements will detail land area, asset status, and compensation amounts based on updated rates, with this information thoroughly documented and videographed.

The initiative accompanies an anti-corruption investigation after allegations of large-scale fund misappropriation. This ongoing probe intensifies scrutiny on financial records and procedural practices, resulting in the arrest of a former district officer and suspension of several officials. The state government has responded with immediate actions to rectify potential malfeasance.

(With inputs from agencies.)