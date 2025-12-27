Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns
Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone has expressed concern over the harassment of Kashmiris in India, urging national leaders to view it as a matter of national security. He criticized the behavior against Kashmiris and appealed for intervention from political leaders to prevent further assaults and protect the community.
Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone has raised alarms about the treatment of Kashmiris outside their state, describing their harassment as a national security issue. He urged key political figures to address these concerns urgently.
Lone's comments come after a Kashmiri trader was reportedly assaulted in Uttarakhand. He stated that those venturing outside Kashmir serve as ambassadors of national integration, and any harm to them sends a damaging message.
Lone appealed to top government leaders, including the Prime Minister, to take strong action, emphasizing that assaults on Kashmiris cannot be ignored. He called for accountability and stressed the need for parity in legal actions against offenders.
