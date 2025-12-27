Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

A Punjab Roadways bus was involved in a collision with a truck on Saturday, reportedly due to low visibility from dense fog along National Highway 44.

According to police reports, the crash took place near the Royal King resort, between Jalandhar and Phagwara. Fortunately, passengers sustained only minor bruises, while the bus driver was injured.

The collision caused significant traffic disruption, with long vehicle queues forming. Road Safety Force's Makhan Singh noted that the bus was cleared off the highway with a crane, allowing normal traffic to resume.