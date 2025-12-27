Clash Over Revenue: Indian Government vs. Reliance—Resolution in Sight

A prolonged dispute between the Indian government and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) over the KG-D6 oil block is likely to conclude by early 2026. At the heart of the contention is a USD 247 million demand by the government, seeking a larger share of gas field profits. This matter currently navigates through the final stages of international arbitration.

The conflict originated when the government took steps to prevent Reliance from recuperating a portion of its investment on KG-D6 infrastructure. Under the New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP), firms can reclaim investments in drilling and pipelines before profit-sharing with the government commences. Alongside its partners bp and Niko, Reliance invested heavily to establish this deepwater facility.

While the NELP production-sharing contracts permit operators to fully recover their development expenses before government sharing begins, Reliance argues that despite adhering to rules and lacking any allegations of wrongdoing, part of their costs were retroactively disqualified due to unrealized output from natural geological issues. Nonetheless, Reliance is pressing to recuperate their investment, pointing out that the government did not contribute financially yet secured profits and taxes, facilitated by a committee including two government officials.